US has reached out to North Korea - Trump tells Kim Jong-un he wants to resume talks
Comments from the White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien to US media (Axios)
- "We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October.
- "We've been letting them know, through various channels, that we would like to get those [negotiations] back on track and to implement Chairman Kim's commitment" to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
