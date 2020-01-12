US has reached out to North Korea - Trump tells Kim Jong-un he wants to resume talks

Comments from the White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien to US media (Axios)

"We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October.

"We've been letting them know, through various channels, that we would like to get those [negotiations] back on track and to implement Chairman Kim's commitment" to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Because the grovelling to NK has worked well so far.
















