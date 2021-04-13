US health agencies call for immediate pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Stock futures fall on the announcement

This being reported by the New York Times, as the FDA and CDC call for a pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six recipients were said to develop a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of the vaccination. More here





Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

S&P 500 futures have fallen by 0.4% on the news as this does put a bit of a dent on the vaccine optimism globally.





Despite the action to pause the vaccine, the FDA does note that these events are extremely rare and they are trying to work on figuring things out.





Looking at the details, the six cases reported are out of 6.8 million doses administered of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so that is still a rather minute event. I don't think it will be a major dent to the vaccine push, all things considered.



