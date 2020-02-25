US Health and Human Services Azar: There will likely be more cases of coronavirus in US

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Health and Human Services Sec. Azar warrants of coronavirus.

  • US stockpile of N95 masks is 30 million. Experts have suggested we need 300 million for healthcare workers
  • There will likely be more cases of coronavirus in the United States
  • US has stockpile of ventilators and masks, but not enough for coronavirus outbreak
  • Coronavirus situation in Italy and Iran is very very concerning
  • Departments infectious disease rapid response fund running out of money
  • We have to establish supply and build up manufacturing capacity for surgical masks in the US 

ForexLive
