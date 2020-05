...but not guaranteed

US Health Secretary Azar and member of the coronavirus task force, is on the wires saying developing a coronavirus vaccine by year-end is realistic, but it is not guaranteed.





At least there is hope....





Azar if you recall, was replaced as by VP Pence to run the Coronavirus task force. Azar remained on the task force which is now looking to wind down and hand off responsibility to federal agencies like FEMA.