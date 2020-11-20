US hits a record daily high for COVID-19 cases: 185,000 new infections Thursday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters tallying up Thursday's results, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started.

Hospitals are already under severe strain, some at capacity. healthcare workers are overwhelmed. Adding in 185k new cases a day only stuffs the pipeline of admissions (and deaths) further and further. Its going to be a cold and bitter winter coming up in the US.  

Reuters tallying up Thursday's results, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose