US holiday today leaves much to be desired in the session ahead

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Thinner liquidity conditions set to prevail but more importantly, the Treasuries market will be closed

That comes after the surge higher in yields and breakevens, with real yields sinking to fresh record lows after the hotter-than-expected US CPI data yesterday.

USGG10YR
10-year Treasury yields surged up to 1.57% from 1.48% as rate punters also price in a quicker hike by the Fed (now for July instead of September next year).
With the lack of assistance coming from the bond market today, we may see less directional movement in general although the dollar sits in a good spot overall from a technical perspective - so that could see the moves yesterday continue at least.

But so far, major currencies are relatively quiet though commodity currencies are a touch weaker with USD/CAD taking a peek above 1.2500 while the aussie is down after a more subdued Australian jobs report in October earlier in the day here.

