US House and Senate negotiators have reached agreement on emergency coronavirus bill

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

$8.3 billion to combat the coronavirus

The US House and Senate negotiators have reached an agreement on the emergency coronavirus bill. This according to House appropriations spokesman.
  • Total appropriations is for $8.3 billion to combat coronavirus 
  • Bill to include 3 billion for research and development of vaccines, therapies and diagnostics
  • more than $300 million to help pay vaccine cause for those who cannot afford it
The House to vote on the funding today.

Meanwhile the IMF' Kristalina Georgieva is out saying that the IMF has dedicated $50 billion to fund for virus help.

She adds:
  • expects growth this year will be below last year
  • central bank leaders and finance ministers are focused on what can do
  • great attention on liquidity to avoid credit crunch
  • nations are committed to coordinate on reaction to virus

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose