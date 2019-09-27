US House committee could open impeachment hearings as soon as next week

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

CNN report

CNN reports that the US House Intelligence Committtee could open hearings on President Trump's impeachment as soon as next week.

A separate report from the WSJ says they are seeking documents about the delay in aid to the Ukraine.

