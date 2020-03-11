US House coronavirus relief bill will be announced Wednesday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Vote expected Thursday

The bill will likely address sick leave, unemployment insurance and food aid. It may have some business measures as well.

They're trying to get ahead of whatever Trump is thinking about announcing. Either way it will all go into the law-making grinder. Hopefully not for too long.

ForexLive
