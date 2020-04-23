US House has approved the $484bn coronavirus bill

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Just noting this, there was little doubt it would sail through

  • more fiscal boost for small business
The bill now goes off to the White House for US President Trump to sign it into law.



See here for global coronavirus case data
