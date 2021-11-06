US House has passed the infrastructure bill - heads now to Biden for signing
The US House of Representatives passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday, circa US$550bn.
- The Senate approved the bill rebooting transportation, utilities & broadband in August.
- US President Biden is expected to sign in days. Biden is scheduled to speak Saturday morning (US time).
A second bill (circa $1.75tln) re tax and spending was not voted on yet. Next week the House is on a break so there is least a week's wait for this. A 'procedural' vote passed to tee up voting when the Reps. return from their break. The Congressional Budget Office will spend the week in preparations.
