US House has the votes to clear $1.9 trillion stimulus package

Biden gets his stimulus plan





All along, the betting was that it would be watered down or struggle but Democrats got it done. Time will tell if it was the right amount or an inflationary time bomb.





The vote in the House is ongoing but there are enough yea votes for it to pass.





Biden is expected to sign it Friday and then we'll get GME back to $400 shortly afterwards.





$1,400 stimulus checks

$300-a-week jobless benefits

$3,000-$3,600 cash for kids

$34B for ACA subsidies

100% COBRA subsidies

$350B state/local aid

$14B vaccine distribution

$25B rental aid



