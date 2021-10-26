US House Hoyer: Hopes infrastructure bill passes house this week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US House majority leader Hoyer speaking

US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D- Maryland) is on the wires saying:
  • Democrats are hopeful negotiations on domestic investment bill will be completed in the next few hours
  • Hope bipartisan infrastructure bill passes house this week
  • Says no agreement yet among Democrats on how to increase US debt limit by December 3
  • Says of raising US borrowing authority; we are going to get it done one way or another
The market is used to these sorts of comments. 
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose