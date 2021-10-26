US House Hoyer: Hopes infrastructure bill passes house this week
US House majority leader Hoyer speaking
US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D- Maryland) is on the wires saying:
- Democrats are hopeful negotiations on domestic investment bill will be completed in the next few hours
- Hope bipartisan infrastructure bill passes house this week
- Says no agreement yet among Democrats on how to increase US debt limit by December 3
- Says of raising US borrowing authority; we are going to get it done one way or another
The market is used to these sorts of comments.