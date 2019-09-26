US House Intel publishes whistleblower complaint on Trump's Ukraine call

Full text is out

It's just out now. The text is here.





It's not just about the call, but about the follow-up and potential actions afterwards, including a trip Trump's lawyer Giuliani made to meet with one of Zelenskyy's top advisors shortly afterwards. It doesn't have any information on what may have been discussed.





Overall, I don't see any kind of fresh smoking gun here but there did appear to be an effort to bury the transcript of the call.





The acting Director of National Intelligence is now testifying in the House:



