US House may vote on infrastructure bill today
Will also vote on a rules measure on reconciliation bill
This vote won't come before the close of markets but it's something to watch out for. Congress is going on recess and leadership is trying to push through the infrastructure bill.
Progressives don't want to pass it without a simultaneous vote on the social spending bill so we'll see if this makes it to the finish line.
Either way, the market is priced for the infrastructure bill to pass eventually.