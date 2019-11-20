US House of Representatives appear poised to approve bill supporting Hong Kong protestors

It appears the numbers are there for the support bill to be approved

See my comments from yesterday - this is sure to upset China.





The bill, once approved by the House (spoiler - it will be) then heads off to Trump's desk for approval … or veto.





Yesterday China said it would retaliate if the bill passes into law.





Update to the post - bill approved by the House. Over to Mr. T now.





Update again - it appears the vote was of sufficient majority that Trump cannot veto it. Any clarification on this welcome.



If so … China is going to be pissed off with this.

---

Ps … what is the bill?

the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 417-1