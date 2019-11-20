US House of Representatives appear poised to approve bill supporting Hong Kong protestors
It appears the numbers are there for the support bill to be approved
See my comments from yesterday - this is sure to upset China.
The bill, once approved by the House (spoiler - it will be) then heads off to Trump's desk for approval … or veto.
Yesterday China said it would retaliate if the bill passes into law.
Update to the post - bill approved by the House. Over to Mr. T now.
Update again - it appears the vote was of sufficient majority that Trump cannot veto it. Any clarification on this welcome.
If so … China is going to be pissed off with this.
---
Ps … what is the bill?
the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 417-1
- requires the State Department to annually certify whether Hong Kong is autonomous enough to justify its special trading status under US law