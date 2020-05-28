US House passes legislation to make it easier for businesses to spend PPP loans

A bi-partisan bill passed the House today to alter the terms of the $2.2 trillion Paycheck Protection Program.

It's now more of a Paycheck-and-Rent Protection Program. The vote was 417-1 so I'm assuming this cruises through the Senate, which passed a similar bill last week.





Some highlights:

Companies can now use 40% of the funds on things other than payroll, rather than 25%

Companires have 24 wees, rather than 8 weeks to use the loans

Workers don't need to be rehired by June 30, instead companies have until year-end





This creates a critical gap because the $600/week unemployment insurance money runs out on July 31 . So there will be less incentive to rehire workers now until year-end, leaving Aug-Dec as a potentially tough time for many of the unemployed.





The White House doesn't appear too happy about watering down the bill so stay tuned for developments on that.





"Let me just remind people it's called the Paycheck Protection Program, it's not called the overhead protection program," Mnuchin said during a virtual event with The Hill. "But we want most of this money to go to workers and we believe that the 75 percent was exactly consistent with the way the program was designed."

