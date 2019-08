A pair of housing indicators to come

Two reports on US home prices are due at the top of the hour. The FHFA report and the Case-Shiller 20-city report are both expected to show prices up 0.15%-0.20% in the month.





Don't expect a market move on this but there have been some early signs about US housing turning higher on low rates lately. A few more data points in that direction would liven up the debate.