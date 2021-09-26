US House Speaker Pelosi says an infrastructure bill vote on Monday unlikely
Soap opera update. Who knows what to believe coming out of the mouths of the US political players re infrastructure, shut down, and what have you.
- Pelosi said on Sunday that she expected the the $1tln bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass this week
- And also said the Monday voite may well be delayed to later in the week
Congress has to the end of this month, September, to pass a budget to avoid a shutdown. And add in the debt ceiling theatre, the ceiling must be raised in October.
