US House speaker up at the says Senate Republican stimulus bill puts corporations first.

Urges Senate to move closer to the House stimulus bill





She encourages the Senate to move closer to the values contained in the new House stimulus bill. She also considers bringing the House back to vote on counterproposal, but will wait to see what happens in the Senate.





Senate Majority Leader McConnell says the delays could push the stimulus package to Friday.





US stocks lost lost any more upside momentum. A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

S&P index -75 points or -3.25% to 2229.80



NASDAQ index -79 points or -1.16% at 6800.5



Dow -625 points or -3.28% at 18544 UPDATE: ForexLive

After the US Senate failed the 2nd time to advance the coronavirus bill more than 1 trillion in funding, US House Speaker below the is on the wires saying that the Senate Republican stimulus bill puts corporations first.