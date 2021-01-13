The vote passed on party lines, Democrats have the majority in the House.

In a nutshell, it asks Vice President Pence and Cabinet to remove Trump. Pence does not support such an action and the bill passing in no way places an obligation on him to do so. Pence has told House leader Pelosi that invoking the 25th amendment is not in the best interest of the country (Pence says he does not believe that Trump is currently incapacitated within the meaning of the 25th Amendment).





The next step will be a House vote to impeach Trump again (will happen Wednesday US time), and this will be approved also and then move to the Senate for the trial.





Meanwhile, financial markets are little bothered by the proceedings. AUD and NZD are a few tics lower.











