US House votes to begin the debate on Pres. Trump impeachment
The progression is to start the debate, which should last 6 hours.
The debate begins which should last about 6 hours. After the debate (later this evening) there will be votes on the charges against the President (abusing his power and obstructing Congress).
The markets are taking the event in stride. US stocks are higher. Gains today, will once again be record closes:
- S&P is up 1.87 points or 0.06% at 3194.40
- Nasdaq is up 19 points or 0.21% at 8842.60
- Dow is up 3 points