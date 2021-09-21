US House votes to fund government, suspend debt limit ... (errr, yeah)

The Dems have a House majority, so that's not where any problem is going to arise.

Eyes on the Senate where passage will not be easy. Anyway, Headlines via Reuters:

Majority of US House votes to advance bill to fund the US government through December 3

And suspend the limit on debt to the end of next year





The way this usually plays out is the government gets shut down. Then it all gets sorted out and life carries on.





Previous President Trump came up with a plan for a White House reception while his government was shut down.





Oh man, now I'm hungry!



