US household net worth for Q2 rose to $113.5 trillion from $111.6 trillion in Q1
Increase of $1.83 trillion for the quarter
US household net worth for the second quarter rose by $1.83 trillion to $113.5 trillion. The prior quarter saw a increase of $5.1 trillion.
- The value of equities increased $893.7 billion versus Q1 while the value of real estate rose $257 billion.
- 2Q nonfinancial corporate liquid assets grew by $220.5 billion to $4.469 trillion
- total credit rose 4.1% to $73.80 trillion outstanding
- homeowners real estate holdings minus the change in mortgage debt rose $40.6 billion. A positive value is indicative of the value of real estate is growing at a faster pace than household mortgage debt
- owners equity as a percent of total real estate value fell 64.2% at $18.689 trillion
- total business debt climbed at 4.4% annual pace
- consumer debt accelerated with mortgages rising at 3.2% pace and other credit rising by 4.6%
For the quarter US stocks rose at a slower pace versus the first quarter. Property values, also decelerated but kept rising as a result of a shortage of inventory and lower mortgage rates