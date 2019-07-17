US housing and Canadian CPI coming up next

Economic data coming up

US data today is focused on housing with the June housing starts report coming up at 1230 GMT. I don't see a US dollar risk around this report unless there is a major surprise. Home builders were a touch more optimistic in this week's NAHB report so any miss to the downside will be brushed off.





The number to watch is the Canadian June SPI report, which is forecast to rise 2.0% y/y but fall 0.3% m/m in a give-back from the +0.4% reading last month.







Food and transport were the main drivers last month in a big surprise to the upside. The y/y reading was at a seven-month high and excluding gasoline, it was up 2.7%.



