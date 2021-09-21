US housing starts and building permits to highlight data today

The Fed begins its two day discussions before the rate decision tomorrow





For today, the highlight on the economic calendar includes building permits and housing starts in the US which will be released at the bottom of the hour. The expectations are for building permits to come in at 1.6M dipping from 1.63M. The housing starts are expected to rise slightly to 1.55M from 1.53M.





Canada traders will mull the impact of the election results.





Also in Canada, the national housing price index will be released at at 8:30 AM ET. The expectations are for rise of 0.8% versus 0.4% last month.







The US current account for Q2 will be released at 8:30 AM with expectations of a deficit of -193B versus -196B last quarter.

The Federal Reserve officials will start their two day meeting in Washington to discuss their latest decision which will be announced tomorrow at 2 PM ET.