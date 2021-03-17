US Housing starts for February 1421M vs 1560M estimate

US housing starts and building permits for February 2021

Housing starts 1421M annualized vs 1560M est.. Last month revise to 1584K from 1580K previously reported

Housing starts MoM -10.3% versus -1.3% estimate. Prior month revise 2-5.1% from -6.0% previously reported

Building permits 1682M annualized vs 1750K est. prior month 1886K vs 1881K previously reported

Building Permits MoM -10.8% versus -7.2% estimate. Previous month revise higher to +10.7% from +10.4%

completions rose to 1362K versus 1324 K the parallel. Single family completions rose 1042K. Multi family completions rose to 320K



under construction 1283K versus 1279K last month. +0.3% versus +1.0% last month



housing starts are the lowest since August of last year



building permits on lowest since November 2020







Higher prices and higher rates will likely start to impact strong housing numbers going forward