US housing starts for July 1.534M vs 1.60M estimate
US housing starts for July 2021
- prior was 1.643M revised to 1.65M
- housing starts -7.0% versus Junes +3.5% (was +6.3%)
- Building permits 1.635M versus prior 1.594M unrevised from prior month
- housing completions 1.391M. The data is up 3.8% from the July rate of 1.34M
- single-family permits -1.7% to 1.048M
- multifamily permits +11.2% to 0.587M
- single-family starts +4.5% to 1.111M
- multifamily starts 13.1% to 0.423M
- Click here for the full report