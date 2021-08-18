US housing starts for July 1.534M vs 1.60M estimate

US housing starts for July 2021


Residential construction house
  • prior was 1.643M revised to 1.65M
  • housing starts -7.0% versus Junes +3.5% (was +6.3%)
  • Building permits 1.635M versus prior 1.594M unrevised from prior month
  • housing completions 1.391M. The data is up 3.8% from the July rate of 1.34M
  • single-family permits -1.7% to 1.048M
  • multifamily permits +11.2% to 0.587M
  • single-family starts +4.5% to 1.111M
  • multifamily starts 13.1% to 0.423M
  • Click here for the full report

