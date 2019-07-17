US housing starts and building permits for June









US housing starts for June 1253K vs 1260K estimate. Down -0.9%.

Housing starts prior revised to 1265K from 1269K previously reported

US building permits for June 1220K vs 1300K estimate. That is down -6.1% from prior month

building permits prior revised to 1299K versus 1294K previously reported

single-family starts rise 3.5% to 847K

multi-family housing starts fall -9.2% to 406K

Northeast, +31.3%

Midwest, +27.1%

South, -9.2%

West, -4.9%

165K homes were authorized but not yet started, the fewest in a year, indicating builders have less of a backlog

The US dollar has weakened marginally after the report.