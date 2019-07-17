US housing starts for June 1253K vs 1260K estimate
US housing starts and building permits for June
The US dollar has weakened marginally after the report.
- US housing starts for June 1253K vs 1260K estimate. Down -0.9%.
- Housing starts prior revised to 1265K from 1269K previously reported
- US building permits for June 1220K vs 1300K estimate. That is down -6.1% from prior month
- building permits prior revised to 1299K versus 1294K previously reported
- single-family starts rise 3.5% to 847K
- multi-family housing starts fall -9.2% to 406K
- Northeast, +31.3%
- Midwest, +27.1%
- South, -9.2%
- West, -4.9%
- 165K homes were authorized but not yet started, the fewest in a year, indicating builders have less of a backlog