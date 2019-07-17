US housing starts for June 1253K vs 1260K estimate

  • US housing starts for June 1253K vs 1260K estimate. Down -0.9%.
  • Housing starts prior revised to 1265K from 1269K previously reported
  • US building permits for June 1220K vs 1300K estimate. That is down -6.1% from prior month
  • building permits prior revised to 1299K versus 1294K previously reported
  • single-family starts rise 3.5% to 847K
  •  multi-family housing starts fall -9.2% to 406K
  • Northeast, +31.3%
  •  Midwest, +27.1%
  • South, -9.2%
  • West, -4.9%
  • 165K homes were authorized but not yet started, the fewest in a year, indicating builders have less of a backlog
The US dollar has weakened marginally after the report. 
