US housing starts for March 1216K vs 1300K estimate

US housing starts and building permits for March 2020 

US housing starts plunge the most since 1984
  • Prior month
  • housing starts 1216K versus 1300K estimate. The starts are the lowest level since July 2019. 
  • Single-family starts came in at 856 versus 1037. Multifamily starts rose by 360 versus 527 last month
  • prior month revised to 1564K from 1599K
  • building permits 1353K versus 1300K estimate. 
  • Single-family building permits rose by 884 versus 1005 last month. Multifamily building permits rose by 469 versus 447 last month
  • prior month revised to 1452K from 1464K previously reported
  • housing starts fell -22.3% versus -18.7 K estimate
  • building permits -6.8% versus -10.5% estimate
  • The decline in housing starts was the most since 1984
