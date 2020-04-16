Coming Up!
US housing starts for March 1216K vs 1300K estimate
US housing starts and building permits for March 2020
ForexLive
- Prior month
- housing starts 1216K versus 1300K estimate. The starts are the lowest level since July 2019.
- Single-family starts came in at 856 versus 1037. Multifamily starts rose by 360 versus 527 last month
- prior month revised to 1564K from 1599K
- building permits 1353K versus 1300K estimate.
- Single-family building permits rose by 884 versus 1005 last month. Multifamily building permits rose by 469 versus 447 last month
- prior month revised to 1452K from 1464K previously reported
- housing starts fell -22.3% versus -18.7 K estimate
- building permits -6.8% versus -10.5% estimate
- The decline in housing starts was the most since 1984
