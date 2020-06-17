US housing starts for May 974K vs. 1100K estimate

US Housing starts and building permits for the month of May 2020





US housing starts 974K vs. 1100K estimate

prior month revised higher to 934K vs. 891K previously reported



housing start gain was 4.3% month-to-month



six-month average for May 1325 vs. 1391 in April



single-family homes rose modestly to 675k from 674k last month.



Single-family start to down -17.8% year on year



Multifamily homes rose to 299K from 260K last month



family starts are down -33.1% year on year



building permits 1220k vs. 1245K estimate



prior month revised lower to 1066K from 1074K released last month



multifamily starts are down -33.1%



single-family building permits up to 745K from 666K last month



multifamily building permits up to 475K from 400K

Housing starts remain depressed as elders are slow to rebound after the coronavirus shock. According to reports builders stop the purchase of land for building in March and have been delayed in restarting given the uncertainty.



For building permits