US housing starts for September 1.415M vs 1.457M estimate
US housing starts and building permits for September 2020.
- US housing starts 1.415M vs 1.457M estimate. August was revised to 1.388M
- US building permits 1.553M vs 1.52M estimate. August was revised to 1.038M
- housing starts rose 1.9% vs. 3.8% estimate
- building permits +5.2% vs. +3.4% estimate
- single-family start up 8.5% and 22% annually
Lower interest rates and the excess out of cities into the suburbs have been helping the numbers.