US housing starts for September 1.415M vs 1.457M estimate

US housing starts 1.415M vs 1.457M estimate. August was revised to 1.388M

US building permits 1.553M vs 1.52M estimate. August was revised to 1.038M

housing starts rose 1.9% vs. 3.8% estimate



building permits +5.2% vs. +3.4% estimate



single-family start up 8.5% and 22% annually

prior report



click here for the report from the census department







Lower interest rates and the excess out of cities into the suburbs have been helping the numbers.