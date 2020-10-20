US housing starts for September 1.415M vs 1.457M estimate

US housing starts and building permits for September 2020.

  • US housing starts 1.415M vs 1.457M estimate.  August was revised to 1.388M
  • US building permits 1.553M vs 1.52M estimate. August was revised to 1.038M
  • housing starts rose 1.9% vs. 3.8% estimate
  • building permits +5.2% vs. +3.4% estimate
  • single-family start up 8.5% and 22% annually
Lower interest rates and the excess out of cities into the suburbs have been helping the numbers.



