US housing starts for the month of November 1365K versus 1345K estimate

US housing starts and building permits for the month of November 2019


New residential construction for housing starts and building permits for November 2019
  • Housing starts annualized pace 1365K vs 1345K estimate
  • Housing starts MoM change 3.2% vs 2.3% estimate
  • Building permits annualized pace 1482K vs 1418K est
  • Building permits MoM change 1.4% vs -2.9% est
  • single-family starts +2.4%
  • multi family starts +4.9%
  • US building permits rose to the highest level since 2007
The housing data continues to outperform. Recall yesterday's NAHB data was at the highest level since 1999.  
