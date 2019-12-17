US housing starts for the month of November 1365K versus 1345K estimate
US housing starts and building permits for the month of November 2019
- Housing starts annualized pace 1365K vs 1345K estimate
- Housing starts MoM change 3.2% vs 2.3% estimate
- Building permits annualized pace 1482K vs 1418K est
- Building permits MoM change 1.4% vs -2.9% est
- single-family starts +2.4%
- multi family starts +4.9%
- US building permits rose to the highest level since 2007
The housing data continues to outperform. Recall yesterday's NAHB data was at the highest level since 1999.