US housing starts top a light economic calendar

What's coming up today





US housing starts are due at the bottom of the hour and expected at 1702K, which is a 2.1% dip from 1739K in March.







I wouldn't expect much of a market reaction outside of housing-related sectors but it will offer some clues into the summer construction season.





That is the only item of economic data today but we will hear from some central bankers. Namely, at 1400 GMT we will hear from the BOE's Bailey, Ramsden and Broadbent at a House of Lords panel on QE.





In terms of Fed talk, it's light today with just Kaplan at 1505 GMT at the ongoing Atlanta Fed conference.

