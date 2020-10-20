US housing starts/building permits due at the bottom of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

New Zealand global dairy prices. Fed speak on the calendar today

US housing starts and building permits are due at the bottom of the hour. Housing starts are expected to come in at 1.457M annualized units vs. 1.416M last month. Building permits are expected at 1.52M vs 1.476M last month

Later today the New Zealand global dairy trade price index for the current auction is expected to show a rise 1.7% vs. 2.2% at the last auction

Fed's quarrels is expected to speak at around 10:50 AM ET.

Later toward the end of the day the API weekly crude oil stock data is expected to be released.

Washington and Brexit will continue to be focus for traders.
