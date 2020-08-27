US Hurricane Laura - on track to surpass Hurricane Katrina in 2005
On update on Hurricane Laura, currently classified as a Category 4 storm but a hair away from wind speeds that would move it to a nearing Category 5
- continued to gain strength Wednesday evening US time
- sustained winds of 150 miles an hour (157 mile an hour winds are the threshold of a Category 5 storm)
- could strengthen further before imaking
- hurricane-force winds extend 60 miles outward
- Laura is projected to make landfall early Thursday
Pic via WSJ, captioned: Potential storm surge flooding through Sunday
3,000 National Guard troops are on their way to assist.
If you are in danger, evacuate while you can, and please stay safe.
---ps. Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans as a Category 3 storm.
The western Gulf Coast is less densely populated than the New Orleans area.