US Hurricane Laura - on track to surpass Hurricane Katrina in 2005

On update on Hurricane Laura, currently classified as a Category 4 storm but a hair away from wind speeds that would move it to a nearing Category 5 

  • continued to gain strength Wednesday evening US time
  • sustained winds of 150 miles an hour (157 mile an hour winds are the threshold of a Category 5 storm)
  • could strengthen further before imaking
  • hurricane-force winds extend 60 miles outward
  • Laura is projected to make landfall early Thursday

Pic via WSJ, captioned: Potential storm surge flooding through Sunday
3,000 National Guard troops are on their way to assist. 

If you are in danger, evacuate while you can, and please stay safe. 
ps. Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans as a Category 3 storm. 
The western Gulf Coast is less densely populated than the New Orleans area.
