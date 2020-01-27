US impeachment trial: Bolton's report strengthens the case for witness to be called

Excerpts from Bolton's upcoming book says that Trump wanted to freeze funds from Ukraine.

Over the weekend the New York Times reported excerpts from former national security advisor Andrew Bolton spoke saying that Trump wanted freeze funds from Ukraine into officials help with the investigation into the Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden's son. The problem is with the Republican-controlled Senate allowed testimony from Bolton.







Earlier today US Sen. Romney says that it is increasingly likely that a minimum of 4 Republican senators will be in favor of calling for Bolton to testify.







And more recently US Republican Sen. says Bolton's allegations strengthens the case for witnesses to be called.





We will see....