US import price index for April -2.6% versus -3.2% estimate
US import/export price indices for April 2020
See here for global coronavirus case data
- US import price index MoM -2.6% versus -3.2% estimate. Prior month revised to -2.4% from -2.3%
- Import price index ex petroleum MoM -0.5% versus -0.5% estimate. Prior month revised to -0.2% from -0.1%
- Import price index YoY -6.8% versus -7.4% estimate
- Export price index MoM -3.3% versus -2.3% estimate. Prior month revised to -1.7% from -1.6%
- Export price index YoY -7% versus -3.6% last month
- the -2.6% fall in import prices was the sharpest line since of January 2015
- oil prices rose 0.4% after rises 0.2% of March
- industrial supply prices fell -12.3% after falling -10.1% of March
- consumer goods prices fell -0.2% after falling -0.3% in March
- export prices ex agricultural fell -3.3% after falling -1.7% in March
