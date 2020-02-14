Coming Up!
US import price index for Jan 0.0% vs 0.2% est. Export price index +0.7% vs -0.1% est.
- Import prices MoM for January 0.0% versus -0.2% estimate. The prior month was revised down to 0.2% from 0.3% previously reported
- import price index ex petroleum +0.2% versus -0.1% estimate. Prior month remained unchanged at +0.2%
- Import prices year on year 0.3% versus 0.2% estimate. The prior month remained unchanged at 0.5%
- Export price index MoM 0.7% versus -0.1% estimate. The prior month remained unchanged at -0.2%
- Export prices YoY +0.5% versus -0.2% estimate. The prior month was revised lower to -0.9% from -0.7% previously reported
- order prices rose 0.5% after no change in December
- consumer goods prices rose 0.1% after rising 0.1% in December
- industrial supply prices fell -0.7% after rising 0.7% in December
- capital goods prices rose 0.1% after rising 0.1% in December
- If you ex out agricultural, export prices rose 0.7% after falling 0.2% in December
