US import price index for November 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate

US import price index for an of November

import price index MoM 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate. Last month -0.5%



import price index ex petroleum MoM 0.2% versus -0.1% estimate. Last month -0.1%



import price index YoY -1.3% versus -1.2% estimate. Last month -3.0%



export price index MoM 0.2% versus 0.1% estimate. Last month -0.1%





According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

the increase was driven by higher fuel prices which were more than offset by lower non-fuel prices



the 12 month decrease in the import price index of -1.3% was the smallest over the year since the index fell -0.9% during the period ending May 2019



fuel imports rose 2.6% in November versus -2.5% in October

ForexLive

The numbers are close to expectations.