US import price index for November 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate

  • import price index MoM 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate. Last month -0.5%
  • import price index ex petroleum MoM 0.2% versus -0.1% estimate. Last month -0.1%
  • import price index YoY -1.3% versus -1.2% estimate. Last month -3.0%
  • export price index MoM 0.2% versus 0.1% estimate. Last month -0.1%
The numbers are close to expectations.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:
  • the increase was driven by higher fuel prices which were more than offset by lower non-fuel prices
  • the 12 month decrease in the import price index of -1.3% was the smallest over the year since the index fell -0.9% during the period ending May 2019
  • fuel imports rose 2.6% in November versus -2.5% in October
US import prices year on year
