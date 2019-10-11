US import price index for September 0.2% versus 0.0% estimate
US imports and export price index for the month of September 2019
- US import price index MoM 0.2% versus 0.0%. The prior month was revised to -0.2% from -0.5%
- US import price index YoY -1.6% versus -2.1% estimate. The prior month was revised to -1.8% from -2.0%
- US export price index MoM -0.2% versus -0.1% estimate. The prior month remained unchanged at -0.6%
- nonpetroleum import prices -0.1% MoM. The year on year -1.1%
- petroleum import prices +2.3% vs August -2.3%.