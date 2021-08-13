US import/export prices along with U Mich sentiment data due today

It's Friday the 13th





So far, Friday the 13th has been a quiet one in financial markets with the euro and Swiss franc showing a bit of life.





Economic data will be notable starting with US import/export prices at the bottom of the hour. This is almost never a market mover but if there was a time for it to shine, it would be now with all the focus on inflation.





Along the same lines, the UMich consumer sentiment data doesn't get the attention it used to but 1-year (shown above) and 5-10 year inflation expectations are watched closely by the Fed and could move the market. That report is at 10 am ET (1400 GMT).



