US Treasury Department says

Iran related sanctions target dozens of individuals, entities



US actions target Khamenei-linked Bonyad Mostazafan foundation, Iran's intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi, among others Secretary of State Michael Pompeo says US will impose new sanctions on Iran in the coming weeks and months.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The US has imposed Iranian related sanctions as they try to starve Iran's nuclear proliferation.