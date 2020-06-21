US index futures are open for the week's trade on Globex, S&P eminis down half a percent
ES (S&P500 eminis) are down about 0.6% … update … down 1% as I add in more to the post.
Early forex rates gave a heads up to the weaker tone for risk:
The weekend news flow was a little wobbly, US and Germany seeing coronavirus cases accelerating yet again, and the 2nd most populous state in ozz Australia is riempoising some restrictions as cases there pop also.
The bad:
- Coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany jumped to 2.88 on Sunday
- White House trade adviser Navarro says preparing for a second wave of coronavirus
- Monday opening FX rates - foreign exchange prices, early indications
- US reports 32,411 coronavirus cases vs 34,284 a day ago
- US coronavirus cases rise 1.6% vs 1.2% seven-day average
The not so bad:
- UK to further ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Tuesday
- Bundesbank head Weidmann believes the worst of Germany's economic slump is past