US index futures are open for the week's trade on Globex, S&P eminis down half a percent

ES (S&P500 eminis) are down about 0.6% … update … down 1% as I add in more to the post. 

Early forex rates gave a heads up to the weaker tone for risk:
The weekend news flow was a little wobbly, US and Germany seeing coronavirus cases accelerating yet again, and the 2nd most populous state in ozz Australia is riempoising some restrictions as cases there pop also.

The bad:
The not so bad:





