US industrial production for April fell -11.2% vs -12.0% estimate

Industrial production and Capacity Utilization for April 2020

  • Industrial Production -11.2% vs -12.0% estimate. The largest on record (going back to 1919).  
  • Prior month revised to-4.5% from -5.4% previously reported
  • Capactiy Utilization 64.9% vs 63.8% estimate.  Better than expected but still a record low
  • Prior month revised to 73.2% from 72.7% previously reported
  • Oil and gas drilling fell by -27.8% MoM
  • Capacity Utilization rate for petroleum and coal products fell to 61.3% from 75.2% in March 
Better than expectations but the estimates are like horseshoes and hand grenades. It was close enough given the magnitude of the decline.

