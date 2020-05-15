US industrial production for April fell -11.2% vs -12.0% estimate

Industrial Production -11.2% vs -12.0% estimate. The largest on record (going back to 1919).

Prior month revised to-4.5% from -5.4% previously reported

Capactiy Utilization 64.9% vs 63.8% estimate. Better than expected but still a record low

Prior month revised to 73.2% from 72.7% previously reported

Oil and gas drilling fell by -27.8% MoM

Capacity Utilization rate for petroleum and coal products fell to 61.3% from 75.2% in March

Better than expectations but the estimates are like horseshoes and hand grenades. It was close enough given the magnitude of the decline.