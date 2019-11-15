US industrial production for October -0.8% versus -0.4% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US industrial production and capacity utilization for October


US industrial production falls sharply in the current month
  • industrial production month-to-month for the month of October was weaker than expected at -0.8% versus -0.4% estimate. The prior month was revised higher but remains negative at -0.3% versus -0.4% initially reported
  • capacity utilization for the month of October comes in at 76.7 that is well below the 77.0 estimate. The prior month came in at 77.5
  • The decline in US factory production fell -0.6% which was the largest drop since April
  • utilities -2.6% in October after rising 1.9% in September
  • mining -0.7% in October after falling -0.8% in September
  • durables -1.2% versus -0.9% last month. None durables -0.8% versus -0.2% last month
  • machinery for motor vehicles -7.1% versus -5.5% last month
  • automotive products -7.2% versus -4.9% last month
The data may be skewed by the GM strike a bit, but overall weaker than expectations.  Looking at the non rounded number of -0.84% on the month, that is the lowest reading since 2009.


