US industrial production for October -0.8% versus -0.4% estimate

US industrial production and capacity utilization for October









industrial production month-to-month for the month of October was weaker than expected at -0.8% versus -0.4% estimate. The prior month was revised higher but remains negative at -0.3% versus -0.4% initially reported



capacity utilization for the month of October comes in at 76.7 that is well below the 77.0 estimate. The prior month came in at 77.5



The decline in US factory production fell -0.6% which was the largest drop since April



utilities -2.6% in October after rising 1.9% in September



mining -0.7% in October after falling -0.8% in September



durables -1.2% versus -0.9% last month. None durables -0.8% versus -0.2% last month



machinery for motor vehicles -7.1% versus -5.5% last month



automotive products -7.2% versus -4.9% last month



The data may be skewed by the GM strike a bit, but overall weaker than expectations. Looking at the non rounded number of -0.84% on the month, that is the lowest reading since 2009.










