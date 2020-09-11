US inflation data for August is due on Friday 11 September 2020 - preview

CPI data coming up at 1230GMT

Scotia on what to expect:

Headline inflation is forecast to rise from 1% y/y in July to 1.4% principally due to forecast month-ago gains in core CPI combined with a mild assist from gasoline prices.

Core CPI has risen by 0.6% m/m in seasonally adjusted terms in each of June and July and the reopening effect upon price pressures buoyed by stimulus is expected to repeat.

If so, core inflation could also rise again; it bottomed at 1.2% y/y in June, climbed to 1.6% in July and is forecast to rise to over 1.7% in August. --

core is 1.6%

For FX rates, it'll be risk sentiment driving again. Higher than expected inflation should impact to take some steam out of equity prices.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The market consensus for the headline is also 1.2% y/y