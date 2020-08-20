US initial claims to highlight the economic releases today
Canada home price index, Philadelphia Fed business outlook, US leading index also on the schedule
It is Thursday, which means US initial claims are on tap. Last week the claims fell back below the 1 million level to 963K. The estimate today is for a 920K increase. Continuing claims are expected to fall to 15000K from 15486K last week.
Also on the schedule are
- The Philadelphia Fed business outlook for August which is expected to decline to 20.8 from 24.1 last month. The index will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- In Canada the Teranet/National Bank HPI index for July will be released. Last month it rose 0.7%MoM. The YoY rose 5.9%. This index will also be released at 8:30 AM ET
- US leading index for July will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT with expectations for 1.1% gain vs. 2.0% gain in June
- At 12 PM ET/1600 GMT the bank of Canada Deputy Gov. Beaudry will be speaking
- At 1 PM ET/1700 GMT Fed's Daly discusses the new future of work