US initial jobless claims 1416K vs. 1300K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims 


Initial jobless claims
  • prior report
  • initial jobless claims 1416K vs 1300K estimate.  Prior week revised to 1307K from 1300K previously reported
  • 4 week moving average for initial claims 1360.25 vs. 1376.75K last week
  • continuing claims 16197K vs 17100K estimate. Last week 17304K vs 17338K previously reported
  • 4 week moving average for continuing claims 16197K vs 17304K last week. 
The streak of 15 consecutive weeks of initial claims decline has been snapped.  Totals of 1.3 million – 1.4 million is still frightening.

US stocks are giving up some of there preopening gains. The major indices are implying near unchanged levels for the 3 major indices currently.


