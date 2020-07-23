US initial jobless claims 1416K vs. 1300K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims









prior report



initial jobless claims 1416K vs 1300K estimate. Prior week revised to 1307K from 1300K previously reported



4 week moving average for initial claims 1360.25 vs. 1376.75K last week



continuing claims 16197K vs 17100K estimate. Last week 17304K vs 17338K previously reported



4 week moving average for continuing claims 16197K vs 17304K last week.

The streak of 15 consecutive weeks of initial claims decline has been snapped. Totals of 1.3 million – 1.4 million is still frightening.





US stocks are giving up some of there preopening gains. The major indices are implying near unchanged levels for the 3 major indices currently.









