US initial jobless claims 1434K vs. 1445K estimate

Weekly US initial jobless claims and continuing claims

initial jobless claims 1434K vs. 1445K estimate. Last week the claims came in at 1422K. That was revised from 1416 initially reported

continuing claims came in at 17018K vs. 16200K estimate. The prior month was revised to 16151K from 16197K initially reported



initial claims 4 week moving average came in at 1368.5 K. Which is an increase of 6.5K from the previous week



continuing claims 4 week moving average came in at 17058.25K vs 17493.7 5K.



The claims data was better than expectations but still higher on the week. The continuing claims also spike higher again indicative of rising unemployment claims.











